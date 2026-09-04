Erin Obituary: Richard “Matthew” Mullins

Erin, TN – Richard “Matthew” Mullins, age 88, of Erin, TN, passed away on September 3rd, 2026, at Houston County Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, September 5th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday at noon.

Matthew entered this life on June 21st, 1938 in Houston County, TN, son to the late Richard Alexander Mullins and Addie Gray Mullins. Matthew faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Colorado Springs. Following his military service, Matthew enjoyed a fruitful career at Consolidated Aluminum where he served as a supervisor for many years.

Following his retirement, he enjoyed being the owner and operator of R&M Body Shop where he was known to be a “perfectionist”. He loved riding his Harley Davidson any chance he had, and enjoyed watching his Nascar races. Matthew was a member of Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and through all of his many accomplishments, his true passion was his family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Jane Mullins; siblings, Ann Day, Bobbie Lyle, Clara Sullivan, and David Mullins.

Matthew leaves behind his loving children, Myra (Eddie) McKinley, Ricky (Elizabeth) Mullins; brother, Buford (Bettye) Mullins; grandchildren, Richard Mullins, Kaylie McKinley, Jessica McKinely; great-grandchildren, Berklee Mullins, Treelee Mullins, Lakelee Mullins, Ruth Ann Walls, Ruger Walls, and Riggin Walls.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chucky Mathis, Eddie McKinley, Richard Mullins, Charlie Miller, Jarrod Clark, and David Britt.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com