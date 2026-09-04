Erin Obituary: Richard “Matthew” Mullins

Erin, TN – Richard “Matthew” Mullins, age 88, of Erin, TN, passed away on September 3rd, 2026, at Houston County Community Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, September 5th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service Saturday at noon.
Matthew entered this life on June 21st, 1938 in Houston County, TN, son to the late Richard Alexander Mullins and Addie Gray Mullins. Matthew faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Colorado Springs. Following his military service, Matthew enjoyed a fruitful career at Consolidated Aluminum where he served as a supervisor for many years.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed being the owner and operator of R&M Body Shop where he was known to be a “perfectionist”. He loved riding his Harley Davidson any chance he had, and enjoyed watching his Nascar races. Matthew was a member of Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and through all of his many accomplishments, his true passion was his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Jane Mullins; siblings, Ann Day, Bobbie Lyle, Clara Sullivan, and David Mullins.
Matthew leaves behind his loving children, Myra (Eddie) McKinley, Ricky (Elizabeth) Mullins; brother, Buford (Bettye) Mullins; grandchildren, Richard Mullins, Kaylie McKinley, Jessica McKinely; great-grandchildren, Berklee Mullins, Treelee Mullins, Lakelee Mullins, Ruth Ann Walls, Ruger Walls, and Riggin Walls.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chucky Mathis, Eddie McKinley, Richard Mullins, Charlie Miller, Jarrod Clark, and David Britt.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com