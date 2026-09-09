Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Old Ashland City Road Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Old Ashland City Road from Circle Drive to 2140 Old Ashland City Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The following roads will be affected by the outage:

2140-2303 Old Ashland City Road

Martha Lane

Red Bun Lane

Circle Drive

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00pm.