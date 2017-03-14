Road Trip to #24 Tennessee Vols next for APSU Baseball

Austin Peay (9-6) at #24 Tennessee (11-2)

Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 | 2:00pm CT

Knoxville, TN | Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 15th, the season’s second ranked opponent awaits Austin Peay State University’s baseball team when it meets in-state foe Tennessee in a 2:00pm CT contest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

The midweek trip starts a four-game road trip for the Governors.

Series Notes

24th Meeting

Tennessee and Austin Peay will meet for the 24th time, Wednesday. The Volunteers own an 19-4 advantage in the series, including a 17-4 advantage in Knoxville.

Govs Strong of Late

Two of Austin Peay’s wins in the series have come in the last five meetings: a 5-3 win in 2009 and an 8-4 victory in 2012, both in Knoxville. The last seven meetings (all since 2005) have been decided by four or fewer runs, including last season’s 3-0 victory by Tennessee.

Notably

Govs Second Turn Against a Ranked Team

Wednesday’s game at Tennessee will present Austin Peay it’s second matchup against a nationally-ranked opponent. The Govs spent the season’s second weekend at then-nationally ranked North Carolina State, winning the final game of that three-game series.

Robles Pitches Way to adidas OVC Honor

After notching his second career shutout, Saturday, Alex Robles was named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, Monday. It is the second time Robles has been named the league’s Pitcher of the Week. He previously received the honor in 2014 after throwing a one-hit shutout against Belmont. [Complete Story]

Govs Still Powered Up

The Governors enter Wednesday’s contest leading all Division I teams in home runs per game (1.93) and are third in total home runs (29). They slipped to seventh in slugging percentage this week, but still own an OVC-leading .528 mark.

Gleason, Hamilton Pace Home Run Barrage

Seniors Chase Hamilton and Dre Gleason have paced the Govs home run burst this season with six and five home runs, respectively. Hamilton moved into a tie for the OVC lead for total home runs (6) and is ranked 10th nationally. Gleason is tied for third in the OVC but owns an OVC-leading .824 slugging percentage.

Probable Starters

APSU: LHP Brett Newberg (0-0)

UT: RHP Connor Darling (0-0)

Up Next for APSU Baseball

OVC Road Opener

Austin Peay returns home to host OVC favorite Jacksonville State in a three-game series at Raymond C. Hand Park. The set is scheduled to begin with a 6:00pm, Friday contest followed by 1:00pm meetings both Saturday and Sunday.

However, there is rain in the forecast so stay tuned to LetsGoPeay.com for any schedule adjustments.

