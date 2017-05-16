Civil War medical instruments, medicines on display Saturday at Fort Defiance

Clarksville, TN – Mark Britton will present a “Civil War Medical Display” at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 20th at Clarksville’s Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center.

The presentation is part of a new educational series, Life in the 1800’s, sponsored by The Friends of Fort Defiance.

Visitors will be able to view and learn about Civil War period medical instruments and medicines.

This monthly educational series continues on Saturday, June 17th with “Civil War Flower Gardens” presented by Frances Sumner. After this presentation visitors will be ready to sow seeds of Civil War history with a vintage garden of their own. Other upcoming programs will include candle dipping, weaving, lace making, clothes washing, and more. The programs are free and open to the public.

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com/fortdefiance or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

Sections

Topics