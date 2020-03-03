Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Representative Mark Green Statement on Tennessee Tornadoes

March 3, 2020 | Print This Post
 

U.S. house of RepresentativesClarksville, TN – The early morning hours of March 3rd, 2002 brought severe storm cells and fatal tornadoes across Nashville and surrounding counties, including Benton County in the 7th District. A State of Emergency has been declared in Tennessee as communities come together for rescue and rebuilding efforts.

Representative Mark Green said, “Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with all Tennesseans affected by the tornadoes last night across Middle Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) have activated a swift and coordinated response effort as shelters and emergency personnel continue to serve those impacted.”

U.S. Representative Mark Green

Green continued, “My office is in touch with local officials and actively monitoring the latest developments from TEMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In the hours and days ahead, I will continue to work alongside State and local officials, as well as our Federal agencies, to offer all support necessary to recover from these devastating tornadoes.”

Constituents needing assistance can call Representative Mark Green’s office at 629.223.6050.

Those with questions can visit TEMA’s website to keep up to date on the latest developing reports.


