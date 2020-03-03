Austin Peay State University Baseball begins four game homestand, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University baseball team starts a four-game homestand when Southern Illinois visits for a rescheduled 3:00pm, Wednesday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Govs return home after winning one game of a three-game series at Jacksonville. They became only the second team to score 10 or more runs against the Dolphins with their 11-7 Game 2 victory.

In addition, Austin Peay State University’s bullpen proved its mettle during the series, posting a 2.76 ERA and .217 opponent’s batting average despite throwing 16.1 of the 25 innings during the series.

Southern Illinois visits Clarksville fresh off winning a three-game series at Morehead State, scoring 42 runs during the weekend. The Salukis also picked up a midweek victory against Murray State last week by a narrow 2-1 margin. True to their mascot’s abilities, SIU has plenty of speed to spare as proved by their NCAA Top 10 rankings in doubles (10th, 28) and stolen bases (9th, 26).

3:00pm, Wednesday, March 3rd PROJECTED STARTERS

APSU: Peyton Jula

(Fr., RHP | 0-0, 8.22 ERA)

SIU: Blake Begner

(Jr., LHP | 1-1, 15.88 ERA)Jula, a freshman, will make his first start for the Govs. He has 4 relief appearances this season, going 2 innings or more in 3 of those 4 outings. Jula went 1 inning against Jacksonville, Sunday. . Live Stats Tickets

FIRST HACKS

Sophomore third baseman Gino Avros has reached safely in all 11 games this season and owns a 25-game reached safely streak that began last season. He also has a base hit in his last 8 games, batting .290 (9-for-31).

Junior transfer TJ Foreman batted a team-best .444 with 2 starts as the Govs designated hitter at Jacksonville, he had a base hit in all 3 games of the series.

Junior transfer Ty DeLancey started all 3 games at first base during the Jacksonville series and led the Govs with 5 hits (.417 BA) while posting his third and fourth 2-hit games of 2020.

Sophomore center fielder Garrett Spain was a single shy of the cycle in the Govs Game 2 win at Jacksonville. He went 3-for-5 with a 2-run double, triple and game-winning 2-run home run.

Junior transfer catcher Alex Hay is batting .389 (7-for-18) over his last 5 games with 2 doubles and 4 RBI. The stretch includes his first 3-hit game as a Governor against Evansville, February 23rd.

Freshman right fielder Skyler Luna continues to lead the Govs with 11 RBI this season. He was held to one hit during the Jacksonville series.

Junior Griffin Rivers started all three games in left field at Jacksonville. He had a RBI single in Game 1 and walked 3 times in Game 2 of the set.

Senior second baseman/outfielder Malcolm Tipler drove in two runs in Game 2 of the Jacksonville series, his first multi-RBI effort this season.

Freshman Reid Brown was the Govs starting first baseman in the Jacksonville series opener but was held without a hit against the Dolphins.

Senior Max Remy started back-to-back games at second base, February 23rd and 25th. He went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI in his first start against Evansville, Sunday, and reached base in 1 of his 3 plate appearances at WKU, Tuesday.

