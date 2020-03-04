Clarksville Police seek help locating Hit-and-Run Driver

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at approximately 6:20pm a male subject was crossing New Providence Boulevard near Powers Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on New Providence Boulevard.

The male was critically injured and lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition. The vehicle which struck the victim fled from the scene.

Crash Investigators from the Clarksville Police Department’s traffic unit are soliciting the public’s help in locating the vehicle.

The car is described as a White Ford F-150, 2011-2014 model with damage to the driver’s side mirror and possibly a broken driver’s side window. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Any one who witnessed this crash or who has information related to the suspect’s vehicle or the driver is urged to contact Investigator Victoria Crosby, 931.648.0656 ext 5336, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

