Austin Peay State University Softball to host Governors Classic this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will open the home part of its 2020 schedule this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field by hosting Bradley, Purdue Fort Wayne and UMass Lowell in the Governors Classic.

The tournament will begin at 10:30am each day, with four games being played on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday’s will see two contests.

Admission for the tournament is $12.00 for a weekend tournament pass, or a single day ticket for $5.00 each day and fans are encouraged to buy their tickets or tournament pass online at LetsGoPeay.com and click tickets and follow the prompts.

The Govs (6-10) will open their play with a 3:30pm, contest versus Bradley, followed by a 6::00pm, matchup versus UMass Lowell. Saturday will see the Govs play the day’s middle two games, with rematches against UMass Lowell at 1:00pm, and Bradley at 3:30pm. The classic’s final-day action for the Govs will begin at 10:00am, with a game versus Purdue Fort Wayne.

After their first 16 games, the Govs are led offensively by sophomore Lexi Osowski, who enters the weekend batting .442 on the season, including nine doubles, a triple and two home runs. She is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Following Osowski with .300-of-better batting averages are Bailey Shorter (.367, 1 HR, 7 RBI), Emily Harkleroad (.333, 9 HR, 7 RBI), Drew Dudley (.317, 0 HR, 4 RBI) and Brooke Pfefferle (.311, 2 HR, 6 RBI).

In the circle, freshman Shelby Harpe leads the Govs with a 4-5 record, including a save, in 49 innings of work, while sophomore Harley Mullins comes into the weekend with a 2-5 record, after working 49.1 innings this season.

Scouting the opponents

Bradley

The Braves, who are members of The Missouri Valley Conference, enter the weekend with a 11-7 overall record after posting a 4-1 mark at the UC Gaucho Classic last weekend.

Kealia Wysocki leads the Braves offense, batting .417 this spring entering the tournament, which includes four doubles, two home runs and 15 runs drive in.

In the circle, Grace French tops all Bradley pitchers with a 4-0 record, including a 2.68 ERA, in 31.1 innings worked this season.

Offensively, PFW is led by Madeline Swart’s .358 batting average, which includes four doubles, a home run and four RBIs, while in the circle, Shaina Eyre has the team’s lone win in five decisions, with a 7.44 ERA.

UMass Lowell

The Riverhawks, of the America East Conference, enter the weekend with a 4-6 record, having not played since Feb. 23 at the Florida Gulf Coast Spring Break Invitational.

They are led offensively by Courtney Cashman, who enters the classic with a .382 batting average, which includes a double, three home runs and nine runs batted it.

In the circle, Lovina Capria has all four of the team’s victories in as many decisions, with a 2.03 ERA.

Austin Peay State University Hit-and-Run

This weekend’s home tournament is just the third in the Govs 35-year history and the first since the 2011 season when they hosted the APSU Spring Classic.

In hosting the Govs Classic this weekend, Austin Peay State University ends their 16-game, four-week, road swing to open the season.

The Governors Classic will be the 17th tournament played by Austin Peay State University in the State of Tennessee in their 35-year history and the first since 2018 when they played in the Buccaneer Classic in Johnson City.

Austin Peay State University has won its last two season home openers and six of their last eight overall.

