APSU CECA Announces 2020 Ovation Award winners, final program lineup

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Alisa White and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) invite community members of all ages to the 2020 Ovation Awards, a family-friendly celebration of the arts.

The 2020 Ovation Awards will take place from 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, March 29th, in the University’s Mabry Concert Hall.

The 2020 Ovation Award winners will be honored and a variety of performances and artwork will be presented by groups from both the community and the University.

The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception sponsored by the CECA Advisory Board and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council.

The 2020 Ovation Award Winners are:

Young Artist – Sarah Brandon (theatre), Angel Colon-Zapata (visual art), Anton Jepson, (visual art), Phoenix Sims (music, theatre, writing), Lauren Shinn (music), and Lena Stanley (visual art)

Sarah Brandon (theatre), Angel Colon-Zapata (visual art), Anton Jepson, (visual art), Phoenix Sims (music, theatre, writing), Lauren Shinn (music), and Lena Stanley (visual art) Individual Artist – Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun Arts Educator – Barbara Wesner

Barbara Wesner Business – Thorncraft Publishing

Thorncraft Publishing Community – ArtLink

ArtLink George Mabry Award – Solie Fott

The program will feature performances and artwork by:

APSU Art + Design students

The Roxy Regional Theatre

APSU Theatre & Dance students

Community School of the Arts students

APSU University Choir

Cumberland Winds

APSU Creative Writing students

Madison Street Brass

APSU Music students

For information, contact CECA at 931.221.7876 or visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ovation.

