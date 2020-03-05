|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Senator Marsha Blackburn Surveys Tornado Damage in Middle Tennessee Newer: Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held March 5th, 2020 »
APSU CECA Announces 2020 Ovation Award winners, final program lineup
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Alisa White and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) invite community members of all ages to the 2020 Ovation Awards, a family-friendly celebration of the arts.
The 2020 Ovation Awards will take place from 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, March 29th, in the University’s Mabry Concert Hall.
The 2020 Ovation Award winners will be honored and a variety of performances and artwork will be presented by groups from both the community and the University.
The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception sponsored by the CECA Advisory Board and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council.
The 2020 Ovation Award Winners are:
The program will feature performances and artwork by:
For information, contact CECA at 931.221.7876 or visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ovation.
SectionsArts and Leisure
TopicsAlisa White, Angel Colon-Zapata, Anton Jepson, APSU, APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Art, APSU President, APSU Theatre & Dance, APSU University Choir, APSU's George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, ArtLink, Austin Peay State University, Barbara Wesner, CECA, Clarksville, Clarksville Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council, Clarksville TN, Community School of the Arts, Cumberland Winds, George Mabry Award, Lauren Shinn, Lena Stanley, Madison Street Bass, Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, Ovation Arts Educator Award, Ovation Awards, Ovation Business Award, Ovation Community Award, Ovation Individual Artist Award, Ovation Young Artist Award, Phoenix Sims, Roxy Regional Theatre, Sarah Brandon, Solie Fott, thorncraft publishing
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed