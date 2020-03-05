|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Lamar Alexander releases Statement on Tennessee’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Case Newer: Representative Mark Green releases Statement on Coronavirus Case in Williamson County, Tennessee »
APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski named Tennessee Collegiate Player of the Week by TSWA
Lebanon, TN – After being selected as the Ohio Valley Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball sophomore third baseman Lexi Osowski added a second weekly accolade to her growing collection, earning Tennessee State Sports Writers Association’s Collegiate Softball Player of the Week, Wednesday.
The San Diego, California native batted .632 last weekend at the Western Kentucky Hilltopper Spring Fling tournament, recording hits in all five games, including a career single-game high four hits versus IUPUI, Sunday and two three-hit games.
She also posted a 1.211 slugging percentage and a .682 on-base percentage.
Among Osowski’s 12 total hits were six doubles, a triple and a home run, while also driving in a team-high 10 RBI and scoring six runs. She also walked three times, with no strikeouts in 22 plate appearances, stole a base and handled all 13 chances on defense without an error.
With the selection, Osowski becomes the fourth player in program history to be selected as the TSWA Player of the Week, joining Kristen Whitmire (4/22/14), Chandler Groves (3/31/15) and Danielle Liermann (3/6/19).
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Softball, Austin Peay State University, Chandler Groves, Danielle Liermann, Hilltopper Spring Fling, Hilltoppers, IUPUI, Kristen Whitmire, Lady Govs, Lebanon TN, Lexi Osowski, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Player of the Week, San Diego CA, Tennessee Collegiate Player of the Week, Tennessee Sports Writers Association, TSSA, Western Kentucky
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed