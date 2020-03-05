Representative Mark Green releases Statement on Coronavirus Case in Williamson County, Tennessee

Franklin, TN – Today, Thursday, March 5th, 2020, Representative Mark Green issued the following statement on the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee:

Representative Green said, “The Tennessee Department of Health reported this morning that a 44-year-old male residing in Williamson County has been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. My office is in contact with the Trump Administration, the Tennessee Department of Health, and local officials as we monitor this situation, and we stand ready to assist any constituents with questions or concerns.”

“Yesterday,” Green said, “The House passed bipartisan legislation to ensure that the State of Tennessee and our Nation have the necessary resources to respond to a coronavirus outbreak. Congress’ response effort includes $4 billion to make diagnostic tests readily available and $2.2 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expedite vaccine development and purchase essential supplies. Nearly $1 billion of Congress’ coronavirus funding goes to State and local health departments.”

“As an emergency medicine physician, I can say with certainty that the risk of infection to the general public remains low. The United States is the most capable nation in the world to handle a health crisis. There is no need to panic, only to take the normal health precautions.”

Concerned Tennessee constituents can call Rep. Green’s office at 629.223.6050 and follow updates on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

