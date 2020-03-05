|
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball begins season at UCA Beach Tournament
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kicks off its fourth season on the road in the UCA Beach Tournament, starting Friday morning in Conway, Arkansas.
The first match of the 2020 season will be against North Alabama 8:30am, Friday, followed by a match against Hendrix later, Friday. The Govs will face Park University and host Central Arkansas, Saturday.
Thoughts from APSU Coach Taylor Mott
Five of the fourteen players on the rosters will be touching the sandy courts for the first time in their collegiate careers.
“Watching and analyzing from the veterans on the team,” said Mott. “This sport is more of a thinking game and noticing tendencies with your partner outside of where for indoor you have five others and control a general area. I think the best way for the young ladies to excel is to watch their teammates and add certain things that will best fit them.”
Thoughts from senior class
“This season is exciting because we are back in the OVC and get to compete in the sand against some of the teams we play indoors,” said senior Jenna Panning. “The goals of this season are to keep getting better every chance we have and to win a conference championship. A personal goal that I have is to stay positive no matter the outcome and to be competitive in every match that I play. I am excited for the season to get started finally.”
Series History
Govs join OVC for first time
Seniors to the End
