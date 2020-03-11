APSU adds custom coding camps, classes to Junior Coders offerings

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Computer Science and Information Technology has introduced a new way to experience the popular Junior Coders camps it offers.

APSU now will build custom coding camps or classes to fit the needs of area schools or student organizations.

The APSU classes offer:

State-of-the-art computer labs at Austin Peay State University.

Classes led by Austin Peay State University computer science students.

Materials used by APSU computer science classes and their professors (for high school camps).

Elementary school students will learn Tynker, and middle school students will learn Construct 2. High schoolers get a wider range of options, including Unity C# game development, Python, Java, C++, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, advanced JavaScript, PHP web programming and WordPress web development.

The custom camps target four age groups (K-2nd grade, 3-5th grade, middle school and high school). Basic formats include four one-hour classes, five three-hour classes and five seven-hour classes.

APSU can build the camps to have longer class times or occur over multiple weeks almost any time of the year.

To get an idea about what the custom camps cost, visit www.apsu.edu/csci/camp/customization.

