Clarksville Police are trying to locate Larnell Tabor, who has Active Warrants
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is trying to locate Larnelle Tabor, a 20 year old black male. Tabor has active warrants for: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Five Counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a weapon w/intent to go armed.
If anyone sees Larnelle Tabor, immediately call 911. You can also call the TIPSLINE at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
