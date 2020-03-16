|
Donald Trump’s Coronavirus National Emergency Declaration Allows United States to Escalate War on Coronavirus
Washington, D.C. – “History condemns generals who plan to fight the last war, rather than anticipate the challenges ahead. Effective leaders strive to get in front of the problem,” the Heritage Foundation’s James Jay Carafano writes for Fox News.
More: ‘Moved quickly’: Governor Cuomo praises President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus response
President Trump called out false reporting on Sunday about “a nationwide Wuhan coronavirus website that Google is creating in partnership with the federal government. Several news outlets erroneously accused the president of lying and misleading the public about the existence and scope of the project,” Bronson Stocking reports for Townhall.
The Donald Trump Administration’s proposal to waive the payroll tax is the best way to provide Americans with financial relief. “Members of Congress should put aside their partisan and ideological differences now and immediately pass this strategic initiative, or American workers and businesses will bear the brunt of any coronavirus economic pain,” White House Trade & Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro writes for Fox News.
Fact Check: Critics of President Donald Trump falsely claimed that “the Trump administration gutted the National Security Council counter-pandemics effort. It did not. While the Trump administration has rightly reorganized the NSC away from the bureaucratic behemoth it became under the Obama administration, NSC bio-defense efforts have continued,” Tom Rogan writes in the Washington Examiner.
