Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to provide breakfast, lunch for students beginning Tuesday
Montgomery County, TN – Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, and for the remainder of this week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to individuals 18 years and younger.
Meals will be distributed via a grab-and-go, curbside method at the following sites: Barksdale Elementary School, Burt Elementary School, Byrns Darden Elementary School, Glenellen Elementary School, Moore Elementary School, and Ringgold Elementary School, and Kenwood High School, Montgomery Central High School, Northeast High School, Northwest High School and West Creek High School.
Breakfast will be distributed between 8:00am and 9:00am and lunch will be distributed between 10:00am and Noon. The child receiving the meal must be present at the distribution site.
Meals cannot be consumed on site, per USDA regulations.
Students who participate in the FUEL program may pick up bags Tuesday-Friday of this week from 2:00pm-6:00pm at Hilldale United Methodist Church, Hilldale Baptist Family Life Center, New Providence United Methodist Church and Hillcrest Baptist Church.
More information is available at www.cmcss.net
Information about future meal distribution will provided Friday afternoon.
