Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 18th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of March 18th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Duke is a 2-year-old, neutered male mixed breed who was surrendered by his owner. This sweet boy loves to sit for treats and gives great kisses. He does jump when he wants to give love and is unaware of his size at times. Duke seems to get along well with other dogs and loves people.

Scarlett is an adult spayed female domestic medium hair with beautiful colors and mesmerizing eyes. This pretty girl is friendly and loves attention.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Rex is a 2-year-old, 47-pound male Australian shepherd/hound mix. This handsome energetic boy is house trained and neutered. Rex is a friendly boy who gets along well with other dogs and children. He is smart and obeys several commands. Rex would love a home where he gets walks and playtime. He loves people and thinks he is a lap dog.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Star is a 1-year-old shorthaired black female kitty. Her foster mom states she is good with other cats and decent with calm dogs. She is a quiet undemanding kitty who will do well in a loving home that gives her time to settle in. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Maggie-LuLu is a 12-year-old, spayed female Jack Russell terrier. Her first owner of 8 years named her LuLu. Sadly, he passed away and she was adopted and named Maggie. Unfortunately, her second owner also recently passed away and Maggie-LuLu is looking for a new home.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Fiona is 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed with a beautiful chocolate coat. She is fully vetted, house trained, and knows basic commands. Fiona is wonderful to be around and has a great attitude and personality. She is full of life and energy. She loves to play with toys and enjoys her time outside. Fiona would do best as an only dog in a home without cats and with a fenced yard.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Crypto is a handsome young, neutered male Labrador retriever mix. He is vetted, house and crate trained. Crypto is a high energy boy with lots of love to give. He gets along well with children but does not like cats. He would make an awesome running partner.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nitro is a 1-year -old, neutered male German shepherd mix. He is house and crate trained and knows how to sit and lay down. Nitro has lots of energy. He may do best with older children and needs to be the only dog in a home. He loves to play ball and loves people. Nitro is very affectionate and will make a loyal companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton is an almost 2-year-old, neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. Hamilton is an amazing boy who adores his people. He would do best as an only dog in a home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

