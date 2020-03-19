Roxy Reads [From Home]… Tony Kushner’s “Angels In America”, March 21st

Clarksville, TN – During the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak and the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary closure, the Roxy invites you to join them for our “Roxy Reads [From Home]” series.

Each week we will feature a play or musical, for which members are encouraged to purchase the script through a provided Amazon link and read along with us throughout the week.

Members will be invited to a closed Facebook Group, where we will treat the play or musical like a book club.

Discussion questions will be posted throughout the week, and members will interact electronically with their viewpoints and opinions.

Then each Saturday evening, members will be invited to Live, Electronic Viewings of the week’s play or musical being read by our professional company of actors, with a discussion to follow.

This week’s selection is Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning epic “Angels In America”, which will be read by our professional company of actors via Facebook Live this Saturday, March 21st at 7:00pm CT.

In 1980’s New York City, a gay man is abandoned by his lover when he contracts the AIDS virus, and a closeted Mormon lawyer’s marriage to his pill-popping wife stalls. Other characters include the infamous McCarthy-ite lawyer Roy Cohn, Ethel Rosenberg, a former drag queen who works as a nurse, and an angel. As the plague of AIDS worsens, relationships fall apart as new ones form, and unexpected friendships take form.

Link to purchase script (optional): https://www.amazon.com/Angels-America-Fantasia-National-Complete/dp/1559363843

In the coming weeks, you can also look for live, electronic readings of Michael Frayn’s hilarious comedy “Noises Off” and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice”.

For more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

Tickets are $25.00. Please note: Participation in this event requires an internet connection and a Facebook account. (Members can also elect to just join us for the reading and not purchase the play and/or participate in the weekly discussion.)

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

