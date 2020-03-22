Arts for Hearts Clarksville, First Presbyterian Church partner to create Sew Kind Mask covers to support community

Clarksville, TN – Arts for Hearts Clarksville and First Presbyterian Church are working together to help our medical community during this time. Face masks have been in short supply all over the country and our hope is that we can join together and share our creative spirits to help our communities during this challenging time.

Volunteers are asked to make mask covers.

Important: The mask covers are NOT to replace the protective masks, but to be used in conjunction with them.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted. Prior to modern disposable masks, washable fabric masks were standard use for hospitals.

Although the handmade fabric masks are less than ideal, not like the N95 masks the CDC suggest medical staff use to effectively fend off coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

But even the CDC now has offered guidance on using homemade masks in a pinch. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/face-masks.html

Below are some videos and recommendations for making the masks.

Also there are some patterns listed.

Use tightly-woven cotton fabric on both sides.

Remember that both men and women in a variety of roles may use the masks you make.

Ann Waddle who is helping lead this project is one of Arts for Hearts founding members and a member of First Presbyterian Church. Here are some of Ann’s comments: “Based on research, quilter’s cotton or any tightly woven cotton is best. Flat elastic is generally used, but some patterns use ribbon, twill tape or elastic cord. Remember that the covers will be worn OVER the N95 mask, which molds to the face. Vary the sizes that fit different people.”

Each pattern fits differently. Using the medium or large pattern is probably the best option.

Patterns

https://www.instructables.com/id/AB-Mask-for-a-Nurse-by-a-Nurse/

https://buttoncounter.com/2018/01/14/facemask-a-picture-tutorial/

https://freesewing.org/blog/facemask-frenzy/

What to do when you complete your masks:

When your masks are complete you can drop them off at various locations. Currently you can drop off your masks at Sango Pharmacy located at 2622 Madison Street suite A, during their business hours. Other sites will be added in the next several days.

You can also email *protected email* when you have finished the masks for further directions.

Collected masks will be washed according to CDC guidelines before being donated to hospitals, medical facilities and other organizations in need.

Email for this project: *protected email*

We are proud of our Community Partners: Sango Pharmacy and Cunningham Quilters Group

We will be hosting community meetings via ZOOM to share our stories and progress. If you would like to participate, please send your email and contact information.

Arts for Hearts is a program of Arts and Heritage Development Council. http://www.artsandheritage.us/

Arts for Hearts Clarksville: www.artsforheartsclarksville.org

First Presbyterian Church: https://fpcclarksville.org/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics