Clarksville City Council meetings move online

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council is making adjustments to public meetings to maintain its commitment to open government during a time of social distancing and the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

On Monday, the Council met via livestream video and telephones to consider a resolution approving the Mayoral Executive Order No. 2. The order, endorsed unanimously, declared a Civil Emergency and allowed the City to fight the coronavirus pandemic by limiting gatherings and directing some businesses to close or adjust their operations. By Tuesday afternoon, a video and audio recording of the meeting was streaming on the City’s website.

On Tuesday, the Council’s Finance & Administration Committee used Google Meet, a video conferencing application, to gather virtually via phones and computers.

On Thursday, the Council plans to gather again by Google Meet at 4:30pm for its monthly Executive Session. The meeting will be livestreamed here and it will be broadcast on CDE Lightband Channel 3. Agendas for meetings are posted at least 24 hours in advance here.

The City Council is operating under provisions in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 16, which says that until May 18th local governments may meet online, but each also has to make a reasonable effort to livestream that meeting. If that’s not available, the local body has to record the meeting with clear audio or video and put it online within two days of the meeting.

“City government is working hard for our citizens during this time of crisis. But we want to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid large gatherings,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “As always, we will continue to be as open and transparent as possible, and we ask everyone to bear with us as we meet and communicate virtually. The City’s website, www.cityofclarksville.com, remains your best resource to follow Council meetings and to contact and do business with City departments.”

