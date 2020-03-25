Tennessee Department of Health announces 117 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are now 784 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. That is an increase of 117 cases from Tuesday’s 667. Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County remains at six.

Three more confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to fifteen. Two additional cases have been confirmed in Cheatham County bringing the total there to seven.

The number of confirmed cases in Dickson County remains at five. There have been three reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 61,167 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 849 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson County 3 Bedford County 1 Blount County 3 Bradley County 3 Campbell County 2 Carroll County 3 Cheatham County 7 Chester County 1 Claiborne County 1 Cocke County 1 Cumberland County 3 Davidson County 188 Dekalb County 1 Dickson County 5 Dyer County 2 Fayette County 3 Franklin County 1 Gibson County 2 Greene County 7 Grundy County 1 Hamblen County 2 Hamilton County 15 Hardin County 1 Hawkins County 1 Houston County 3 Jefferson County 4 Knox County 20 Lewis County 1 Lincoln County 1 Loudon County 3 Madison County 2 Marion County 1 Maury County 7 McMinn County 2 Monroe County 2 Montgomery County 6 Overton County 1 Perry County 1 Putnam County 9 Roane County 1 Robertson County 15 Rutherford County 19 Scott County 1 Sevier County 2 Shelby County 117 Sullivan County 2 Sumner County 36 Tipton County 6 Washington County 7 White County 1 Williamson County 66 Wilson County 10 Out of TN 100 Pending 81 Total 784

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

