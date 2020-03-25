|
Tennessee Department of Health announces 117 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are now 784 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. That is an increase of 117 cases from Tuesday’s 667. Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County remains at six.
Three more confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to fifteen. Two additional cases have been confirmed in Cheatham County bringing the total there to seven.
The number of confirmed cases in Dickson County remains at five. There have been three reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 61,167 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 849 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Archives
