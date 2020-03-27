|
Coronavirus Insurance Scams Popping Up
Washington, D.C. – Fake coronavirus (COVID-19) health coverage and other insurance schemes are beginning to surface as scammers continue exploiting the pandemic for personal profit at consumer expense, warns the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.
Robocalls, plus text and email phishing attacks can pitch false insurance deals to consumers of all ages. These pitches may ask consumers to pay insurance premiums, without delivering coverage.
COVID-19 insurance cons also can work to steal people’s medical and financial identities.
Insurance-related scams are just starting to show up. Early alertness is crucial to self-defense. Insurance scams could spread rapidly as scam artists seek new ways to prey on people’s anxiety about health preparedness and social isolation.
Consumers should watch closely insurance-related scams such as:
Bogus COVID-19 insurance
Robocalls falsely claim to be legitimate, mainstream insurance companies. People are asked to call a toll-free number; a trained marketer may try to sell coverage. Clicking a link to the so-called insurer may load malware.
Free vaccines, special virus tests or kits
Senior scams
Bogus agents
Scammers even have approached residents at senior housing and assisted-living facilities for Medicare ruses.
Callers urgently say a loved one is sick in the hospital with COVID-19. Your health insurance was cancelled, the caller says. You can pay over the phone to reinstate coverage and receive needed treatment.
Bogus travel insurance. Be wary of pitches for travel insurance that claim to cover coronavirus-related trip cancellations. Most standard travel insurance policies don’t cover viral outbreaks or pandemics.
