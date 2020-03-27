Montgomery County COVID-19 Match Program for Citizens at High-Risk

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County COVID-19 Match wants to spread a message of hope and compassion by serving and loving our neighbors who are at risk of coronavirus (COVID-19).

If you are a healthy young adult with low-risk factors, sign-up to be paired with an elder and/or high-risk person who could use your help.

If you are an elder and/or high-risk person, sign-up to be paired with a healthy young adult with low-risk factors who can help you.

When the match is made it will be up to both participants to decide how often you meet and what kind of assistance will be provided.

Some ideas might include:

Call every couple of days for a welfare check

Offer to pick up groceries or prescriptions

Deliver a homemade meal

This program is being organized by private citizens and Rotary International District 6760. For more information or to sign-up visit: www.mcgtn.org/gov/volunteer

