Clarksville City Hall to begin health screenings, Monday

Clarksville, TN – Beginning Monday, March 30th, 2020, all Clarksville City Hall employees and visitors will report to the Loss Prevention desk on the main floor for a health screening. Screening is only required once for those who go in and out of Clarksville City Hall throughout the day.

The process will include taking a person’s temperature with a “no contact” handheld temperature gun and answering several questions regarding that person’s health and recent interactions with people who may have coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are taking these extra steps to further protect our employees and visitors that still have to conduct business in City Hall,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Maintaining a safe environment for everyone is our number one priority.”

This is just one of several steps the City is taking to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Clarksville Gas & Water Department and CDE Lightband have closed public lobbies, Clarksville Transit System has suspended fare collections and the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department has closed community centers and postponed or cancelled events.

All members of the public and businesses are strongly encouraged to follow and comply with guidance and directives issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and state and local departments of health.

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online here.

The Tennessee Department of Health has additional information available here.

