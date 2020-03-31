Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library no longer accepting books, other material returns

Clarksville, TN – Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is currently closed to the public.

For the safety of library staff and in accordance with the Mayor’s Emergency Executive Order #4, as of Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at 3:30pm the library will no longer be accepting items for return through the library’s book return at the back of the building.

No current checkouts will come due and no fines will accrue for items in good standing during this full closure to the public.

The library will not process Interlibrary Loan requests, material requests or book donations during this period.

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale that would normally take place in April has been cancelled.

Please visit our website to see the many ways you can stay connected to the library through online books and other activities. We are pushing out many resources for engagement at home through our FB page www.facebook.com/CMCPublicLibrary/

We will answer questions through the library’s contact us form on our website to the best of our ability here: https://d6.mcgtn.org/library/about/contact

From all of us in your library family, we look forward to seeing you happy and healthy again when we reopen.

