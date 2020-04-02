Clarksville Police Department opens 24-7 Information Phone Line

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) hase geared up a special information phone line to take general calls from the public while the department’s lobby is closed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The dedicated number is 931.472.3600. This line, which went into service Thursday, is monitored 24-hours a day by department personnel and is for all general questions and information requests, including questions about provisions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency and Executive Orders issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Residents still should dial 9-1-1 for all emergency calls, requests for police officer response and to file a police report. Citizens also should call 9-1-1 with reports of businesses not closing and possibly violating provisions of the Executive Orders.

Clarksville Police also said Thursday they are not stopping drivers and checking them for a credential that says they are an “essential worker.”

“We’ve received numerous questions about that, but it’s not happening,” Deputy Chief Rick Stalder said. “Some businesses may have issued those kinds of letters to workers, but they are not required by the Executive Orders, and we are not stopping people and asking to see that kind of documentation.”

While the department’s headquarters and precinct lobbies are closed, requests for copies of police reports should be completed on-line at *protected email*

