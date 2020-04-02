Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #11

Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Administration Actions

Executive Order 23 – Requiring Tennesseans to Remain at Home

Gov. Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across the state.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation analyzed traffic patterns for March 2020. While safer at home measures and further restrictions on businesses showed a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13th-29th, data beginning on March 30tb indicates travel is trending upwards, again.

The Administration also analyzed data from Unacast to understand cell phone mobility and determine movement trends among people. Unacast indicates the movement of Tennesseans is trending toward pre-COVID-19 levels.

The executive order remains in effect until April 14th, 2020 at 11:59pm.

Surge Capacity

Today, FEMA approved Tennessee’s COVID-19 major disaster declaration. This accelerates efforts to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and expand statewide capacity by an additional 7,000 beds.

The Corps of Engineers is working for FEMA and in partnership with Tennessee in responding to this crisis. Through Tennessee’s partnership with the Corps of Engineers, the state is assessing sites across Tennessee to build capacity and create Alternate Healthcare Facilities.

The Music City Center in downtown Nashville will be transformed into a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare Facility. It will serve COVID patients who need hospital care, but do not require critical care. The current plan for the Music City Center is to provide more than 1600 Patient Care Spaces.

In Memphis, the Corps will be constructing a Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare facility at Gateway Shopping Center. Additional sites in Memphis are being actively assessed to ensure capacity in this hotspot is built up quickly and efficiently.

Chattanooga Convention Center and the Knoxville Expo Center will also serve as a COVID positive Non-Acute Alternate Healthcare facility.

While facilities are a key part of planning for a surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, we must have staff available to care for these patients. All displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health website here.

Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/2)

Laboratory Type Positive Test Negative Tests Total State PH Lab 282 1,804 2,086 Non-State PH Lab 2,563 29,962 32,525 Total 2,845 31,766 34,611

For more information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.

