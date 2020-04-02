|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #11
Nashville, TN – Today, Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.
Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week at 3:00pm CT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.
Administration Actions
Executive Order 23 – Requiring Tennesseans to Remain at Home
Gov. Lee will sign Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities as data shows an increase in citizen movement across the state.
Data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation analyzed traffic patterns for March 2020. While safer at home measures and further restrictions on businesses showed a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13th-29th, data beginning on March 30tb indicates travel is trending upwards, again.
The Administration also analyzed data from Unacast to understand cell phone mobility and determine movement trends among people. Unacast indicates the movement of Tennesseans is trending toward pre-COVID-19 levels.
The executive order remains in effect until April 14th, 2020 at 11:59pm.
Additional information is available here.
Surge Capacity
Today, FEMA approved Tennessee’s COVID-19 major disaster declaration. This accelerates efforts to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and expand statewide capacity by an additional 7,000 beds.
The Corps of Engineers is working for FEMA and in partnership with Tennessee in responding to this crisis. Through Tennessee’s partnership with the Corps of Engineers, the state is assessing sites across Tennessee to build capacity and create Alternate Healthcare Facilities.
While facilities are a key part of planning for a surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, we must have staff available to care for these patients. All displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health website here.
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 4/2)
For more information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
