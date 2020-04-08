|
Tennessee Department of Correction takes COVID-19 Actions After Contract Employee Tests Positive
Tiptonville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Correction reports that five inmates at the Northwest Correctional Complex may have potentially been exposed to a non-state employee who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The inmates have been quarantined and have not presented with any symptoms at this time.
Steps have been taken to identify, screen and quarantine any staff who may have come into direct contact with the individual.
Tennessee Department of Health has been notified, and disinfection and safety measures are in place and ongoing.
Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff.
Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which include:
The Tennessee Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit our website for Frequently Asked Questions Related T0 COVID-19.
