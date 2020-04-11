Clarksville Association of Realtors SOS Foundation to Hold Flash Fundraiser for F.U.E.L





Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors Spreading Our Support (S.O.S.) Foundation is announcing a flash fundraiser with the mission of providing funds to F.U.E.L., a local organization that provides meals to children outside of school. In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, the Clarksville Association of Realtors was forced to postpone their annual Appetite For Art Fundraiser that supports F.U.E.L, leaving them without funds they depend on this time of year. And now more than ever, in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, F.U.E.L is being relied on heavily by families that now have their kids home all day and who may have lost their jobs. To assist F.U.E.L. in purchasing items to fill 2,000 bags, the SOS Foundation will be taking donations for F.U.E.L. until next Thursday, April 16th at noon. SOS will match up to the first $10,000 in community donations. “During these uncertain times there are many more families in our community facing food insecurity. Through food donations, monetary gifts or volunteering, we can all do our part to help” said Kim Cargill, CAR SOS board member and frequent volunteer of F.U.E.L. A normal bag of food that F.U.E.L. provides is $5.00. However, since students are not getting breakfast or lunch at school, F.U.E.L. has been adding additional food to the bags to ensure kids get the nutrients they need and are now $5.50 each. Donations of all sizes are welcome and can be made at https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/CARSOS/general. F.U.E.L. (Full of Emmaus Love) is a food subsidization program designed to feed Clarksville-Montgomery County school children through the weekend whose only food source may be the meals they are receiving at school. Individually wrapped items are discreetly made available to the qualifying students each Friday. The program is funded solely through donations and local fundraising efforts and operated through local churches and civic organizations. If you would like to volunteer assembling bags email Denise Skidmore at *protected email* . The S.O.S. Foundation was founded in 2019 to capitalize on the association’s fundraising efforts with the goal of being able to help numerous local charities. For more information, the grant application or to make a donation go to www.clarksvilleaor/SOS.com.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors® The Clarksville Association of Realtors® has over 1075 active REALTOR® members and 85 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors® also serves to promote the success and future development of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors®.

