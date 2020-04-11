|
First Lady Melania Trump’s message to frontline responders
Washington, D.C. – The biggest heroes during our national Coronavirus response are America’s healthcare workers and frontline responders. First Lady Melania Trump recorded a video message thanking them this week on behalf of a grateful nation.
“It is because of you, that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need.”
