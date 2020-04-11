Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


First Lady Melania Trump’s message to frontline responders

April 11, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – The biggest heroes during our national Coronavirus response are America’s healthcare workers and frontline responders. First Lady Melania Trump recorded a video message thanking them this week on behalf of a grateful nation.
 
“The President and I appreciate all that you are doing to keep the people of our country healthy and safe,” Mrs. Trump said. “In the most difficult of times, the United States never fails to rise to the occasion with both unity and strength.”

“It is because of you, that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need.”
 
President Donald Trump is fighting to make sure these workers have the support they need, as well. The CARES Act, which he signed into law last month, provides $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers. FEMA and its partners, meanwhile, continue to work with states to distribute ventilators and other equipment across the country.


