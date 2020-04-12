Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until late tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee until late tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60-75mph, large hail, and a few tornadoes can be expected this afternoon and evening across Clarksville and Middle Tennessee. Also, heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding may occur especially across southern and eastern Middle Tennessee.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue over Middle Tennessee this morning and increase in intensity this afternoon and evening. Two to four inches of rainfall, with some locally higher amounts across southern Middle Tennessee can be expected.

Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Stewart County, and Sumner County.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today through tonight across most of Middle Tennessee. A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain can be expected in this watch area. This heavy rainfall could fall within a short period of time causing flooding of streets and low lying areas.

Precautionary-Preparedness Actions

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics