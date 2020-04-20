Montgomery County COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Event set for April 26th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 Coronavirus drive-through testing event for the community on April 26th, 2020.

Nurses and National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Joey Smith, Montgomery County Health Department Director.

“This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process,” Smith stated.

Sample collection for testing will be offered in Montgomery County this Sunday from 9:00am through noon at the Montgomery County Health Department, located at 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10:00am to 10:00pm, CDT daily at 833.556.2476 or 877.857.2945.

Tennessee Department of Health is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

COVID-19 Coronavirus related information can also be found at www.mcgtn.org

