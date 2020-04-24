Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold Virtual 5K

Clarksville, TN – Whether you’re already active, looking to get off the couch, or just want to stay indoors, this newest Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department event is for you.

Beginning at 5:00pm on April 24th, 2020, registration will open for the first-ever Clarksville Parks and Recreation Virtual 5k. The event is designed to allow participants to choose between three varying distances. Participants can complete their run anywhere and anytime between April 24th, 2020 and May 24th, 2020.

Runners are encouraged to use Liberty Park or the Clarksville Greenway, as mile markers will be placed at those parks within the next week.

Anyone using the Clarksville Greenway route is encouraged to use the Heritage Park entrance due to parking availability.

For everyone’s safety, all participants are expected to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines. Stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people, and do not gather in groups.

The event is not competitive and will not have a designated winner, however, participants will be able to share their times through an online form. Every participant will receive a commemorative shirt, and 5k participants will receive a medal as well. These items will be available after May 24th.

“This pandemic has disrupted events all across the country, as well as here in Clarksville,” said Tina Boysha, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Athletics Superintendent. “We wanted to find a way to still bring people together, and we’re hoping this can be something fun that people will want to participate in and encourage others to as well.”

The event will have three run distances for participants to choose from:

5k – $20.00

1 mile – $7.00

“Couch to Kitchen” Run – $7.00

Participants are encouraged to share their run on social media using the hashtag, getoutsideclarksville. Clarksville Parks and Recreation plans to share photos and videos on their social media sites to encourage others to participate.

“We want everyone who participates to share their experience on social media,” said Kara Zahn, Special Events Supervisor at Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “Our marketing team will be actively sharing photos and videos that use the hashtag getoutsideclarksville. We want everyone who participates to feel a sense of community from this.”

The Clarksville Virtual 5k is part of Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s virtual programming efforts during the COVID-19 Cornavirus pandemic.

To sign up or get more information visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics