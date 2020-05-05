Academy Sports + Outdoors offers Military, First Responder, Healthcare Professional Discount

Katy, TX – During this time, we owe our gratitude to all healthcare professionals who are spending their days fighting the COVID-19 Coronavirus. So we’re proud to announce that we have extended our Military and First Responder Discount to include them.

Now through May 25th, all of these heroes can receive 10% off their Academy Sports + Outdoors purchase in-store and online. It’s just our way of saying thank you.

We invite you to visit your local Academy Sports + Outdoors store to speak with a manager and/or customer regarding the discount as well as our selection of Mother’s Day Deals.

We wouldn’t invite you into our stores without keeping your health and safety in mind. Academy is taking the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local community recommended measures to prevent infection, including limiting the number of people in a store at time, supporting proper distancing requirements with posted markers, professional cleaning, disinfecting cart and hand basket handles, and providing hand sanitizer in the store.

We also support our customers through convenient shopping options like free in-store pick up, curbside pickup, and shipping over $25.00.

Please schedule your store visit in advance with via email ( *protected email* ) or cell (281.253.3354). If you aren’t comfortable coming in, you’re welcome to use the parking lot with our store as a backdrop.

