Pizza Hut Franchisee with Six Locations in Clarksville, Hopkinsville Hiring for 50 Positions
Atlanta, GA – GPS Hospitality seeks to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers for its Pizza Hut locations in Clarksville and Hopkinsville. GPS Hospitality is hiring nationwide at all their restaurants throughout 13 states with openings for full and part time positions including managers, team members and Pizza Hut drivers to join the team immediately.
The search for applicants is taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews.
For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, ALL team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time.
Management level employees at GPS are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits and other perks.
WHO: Motivated applicants who want to join a fast growing Pizza Hut franchisee.
WHEN: Recruitment is ongoing. Video interviews will be scheduled with qualifying applicants.
WHERE: Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit www.WorkForGPS.com to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.
GPS Hospitality Pizza Hut locations:
For more information and interview requests, please contact Lindsey Anthony at 404.428.7503 or
About GPS Hospitality
Founded in 2012, GPS Hospitality is a BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut®, and Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen franchisee, operating more than 475 restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia. GPS Hospitality seeks to become our guests’ favorite QSR destination by implementing our brand values of being Goal Focused, People Oriented and Service Obsessed.
For more information, please visit www.gpshospitality.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
