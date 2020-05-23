Strong Storms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that few strong storms will be possible again this Saturday afternoon, May 23rd, 2020.

The threat will be the highest across the northwest. Strong wind gusts and small hail are the main threats.

No hazardous weather is expected for Sunday.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics