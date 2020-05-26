Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police respond to Vehicle, Bicycle accident

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on Monday, May 25th, 2020 at around 10:48pm, a green 2007 Honda Element driven by Rhyan Sinclair was traveling eastbound on College Street.

As the vehicle proceeded through the intersection at Eighth Street, a bicyclist, (Mr. Douglas Perryman) traveling northbound on Eighth Street collided with the passenger side of the Honda Element.

Clarksville Police worked a traffic accident Monday where a bicyclist collided with a Honda Element.

Mr. Perryman was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

Mr. Sinclair agreed to provide a blood sample for chemical testing.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The lead investigator is Investigator T. Halford, 931.320.2617.


