Clarksville Parks and Recreation to open Two Swimming Pools, June 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will reopen Swan Lake Swimming Pool and Bel-Aire Swimming Pool on June 20th, 2020 restoring another summer tradition delayed this year by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“We know how much everyone misses the pools, and we’ve been doing everything we can to shape a safe reopening plan,” said Kimberly Gilbert, Aquatics Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

“Families will see big changes to how the pools operate, but we hope everyone will understand and adapt quickly. We want everyone to enjoy the pools and stay safe,” Gilbert stated.

The changes will limit capacity, allow for social distancing, and increase cleaning and sanitation procedures.

Changes include:

No summer pool memberships are available this summer. Instead, daily admission tickets will be sold to maintain appropriate occupancy levels. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through ClarksvilleParksRec.com. Current pool memberships will be honored, but an online admission ticket (at no charge) is required. Tickets go on sale June 15th.

Admission tickets for recreational swim are $3.00 for a four-hour block from 10:00am to 2:00pm or 3:00pm-7:00pm Monday-Saturday. One time block for recreational swim is available on Sundays from 1:00pm-6:00pm. A limited number of tickets will be available for each block.

Lap swim will be available at Swan Lake Pool during the hours of 6:30am-9:00am, Monday-Friday, and should also be purchased online in advance.

Slides, climbing walls and inflatables will not be in operation.

Patrons are asked to self-screen for fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other COVID-19 Coronavirus indicators, and should not attend the pools if they have any of these symptoms.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for pool decks and in the water.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for pool decks and in the water. Cloth face covers are strongly encouraged when on the decks and in other common areas. However, wearing a cloth face cover is not allowed while in the water.

Staff frequently will clean and disinfect surfaces such as water fountains, picnic tables and restroom fixtures. Hand sanitizer and soap and water for handwashing will be available.

A limited concessions menu will be offered. Debit/credit cards are strongly encouraged as forms of payment for any transactions.

Although the Department is actively planning for the June 20th opening for Swan Lake Swimming Pool and Bel-Aire Swimming Pool, this date may be modified if state, local or national regulations or guidelines change. City splash pads will remain closed.

For assistance with tickets, call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476. Information about City pools and ticket purchases is online at www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics