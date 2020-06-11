Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee Seeking Community Input

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee has begun the process of developing the 2020 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville Tennessee.

This agenda includes items specific to issues in Montgomery County, as well as statewide, that need to be addressed.

To gather as much input as possible, Montgomery County is asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell via email at *protected email* , or mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040 by Friday, June 19th, 2020.

The committee will review the suggested topics and formulate its agenda to be presented to our local state delegation in Fall 2020.

