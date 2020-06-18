|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts proclaims “Juneteenth” in Clarksville Newer: There Isn’t a Coronavirus “Second Wave” »
TDOE Releases Second Set of School Reopening Toolkits to Provide School Districts with Resources, Guidance
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has released the second set of reopening toolkits in a series of over 20 topic-specific resources to assist district leaders in making local decisions for school reopening this coming school year.
“Our department has invested a tremendous amount of time, thoughtfulness, and expertise to ensure we provide the best guidance for district and school leaders as they make local decisions, and I am grateful for the effort across the department and state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
These five toolkits are available for districts to utilize:
To reflect district practices and findings, the department will continue to update toolkits after release. Today’s release makes ten total toolkits available for districts to use as they make decisions for the coming school year.
The first five toolkits in the series were released yesterday and the additional toolkits will be released over the next two weeks following this schedule:
Monday, June 15th, 2020
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Thursday, June 18th, 2020
Friday, June 19th, 2020
Monday, June 22nd, 2020
Last week, the department released an Overview Guide for LEAs, which is intended to provide broad questions and considerations for local districts as each seeks to make the best local decisions for the fall.
The reopening toolkits, along with other guidance documents and resources, are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening guidance webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.
For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact
SectionsEducation
TopicsNashville, Nashville TN, Penny Schwinn, Schools, TDOE, Tennessee Department of Education
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed