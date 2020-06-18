|
There Isn’t a Coronavirus “Second Wave”
Washington, D.C. – “In recent days, the media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections. Such panic is overblown,” Vice President Mike Pence writes in The Wall Street Journal.
“Journalism’s long-standing principles”—objectivity, unbiased reporting, and a commitment to finding the truth—“did not fail; rather, journalists failed to adhere to them. As journalists abandoned those core values in favor of an alternative approach, public trust in the press declined,” media ethics teacher Mark Grabowski writes in the Washington Examiner.
President Trump signed an executive order yesterday to promote safe policing and safe communities. “These measured but meaningful proposals are an excellent start and should receive broad bipartisan support in Congress and widespread adoption by law enforcement agencies,” writes Constitution expert John Malcolm in The Daily Signal.
“It should go without saying that the looting and rioting we witnessed recently was not justified by the death of George Floyd. Nowhere in the legal code does it say that one unlawful act can provide an excuse for other unlawful acts . . . Their behavior cannot be sanctioned, nor should it be covered up,” Frank Miele writes for RealClearPolitics.
