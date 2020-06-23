APSU Art + Design launches twice-weekly studio visits on Instagram

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design has launched a twice-weekly Instagram series this summer to celebrate students, faculty and alumni during a challenging time.

The series – named “Living Gallery Studio Series” – highlights a guest on Instagram’s IG TV at 2:00pm every Tuesday and Thursday.

The department has 20 guests scheduled for the virtual series through the first week of August, said Paul Collins, professor of painting for APSU Art + Design.

“The shows have driven a lot of interest on our departmental social media, connecting our community by talking about the creative process and how everyone is coping with the chaos of 2020,” Collins said.

The series launched on June 16th with student Sarah Spillers, one of the 2020 Art + Design Summer Research Award winners. Professor McLean Fahnestock, assistant professor of foundations for Austin Peay State University Art + Design, followed on June 18th.

To see Spillers’ and Fahnestock’s studio visits and to see who the upcoming artists are, go to www.instagram.com/artapsu/.

The guest for Tuesday, June 23rd, will be APSU adjunct professor Donna Woodley.

“The series may continue into the fall, or at least help to develop our tactics for virtual programming this fall,” Collins said.

The Living Gallery is a dedicated space for student creative research in the heart of the APSU Art + Design building on campus.

To find out more about The Living Gallery, click here.

