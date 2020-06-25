TWRA asks Public to Submit Fishing Questions for Upcoming July Online Public Meetings

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will host three Facebook Live events in July to talk with anglers and get feedback about fishing in Tennessee. The three events will be generally focused on east, middle, and west regions of the state and general comments or questions will be taken prior or during any meeting.

TWRA welcomes the public to provide any comments or questions in advance of the events to *protected email* , or on Facebook or Instagram via direct message prior to and during the events.

“We want to hear what people are experiencing on the water, what they like and don’t like, and any questions they might have,” said Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries chief. “We will have our local Fisheries managers available to answer questions during the event do our best to answer questions live.”

The schedule of public meetings are as follows and can all be watched live on Facebook or can be watched the recording afterward on any of our social media channels:

July 9th – 6:30pm (CDT) to discuss fishing in Middle Tennessee.

July 14th – 6:30pm (CDT) to discuss fishing in West Tennessee.

July 16th – 5:30pm (CDT) to discuss fisheries in East Tennessee.

All meetings can easily be attended virtually and seen live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tnwildlife/. The TWRA encourages everyone to watch live and send in questions or comments before or during the meeting.

There is no other option to attend these meetings due to COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions on gatherings and social distancing requirements.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics