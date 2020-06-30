Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Women’s Golf has Three Players earn WGCA All-American Scholar honors

June 30, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's GolfCoral Springs, FL – Three Austin Peay State University (APSU) golfers were among more than 1,400 nationwide honorees to earn Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2019-20 academic year.

Austin Peay State University Women's Golf (L to R) freshman Payton Elkins, Meghann Stamps, and junior Riley Cooper earn WGCA All-American Scholar honors for 2019-2020 academic year. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf (L to R) freshman Payton Elkins, Meghann Stamps, and junior Riley Cooper earn WGCA All-American Scholar honors for 2019-2020 academic year. (APSU Sports Information)

Meghann Stamps (communications) became the fourth player in program history with four honors from the WGCA, joining AnnaMichelle Moore, Ashton Goodley and Taylor Goodley.

Freshman Payton Elkins (exercise science) earned her first nod to the WGCA list, while junior Riley Cooper (communications) picked up her second honor.

To be named a WGCA All-American Scholar, a women’s golfer must achieve a 3.50 grade-point average or higher and have participated in at least half of their teams tournaments.

All three Govs who earned WGCA honors appeared in at least five of Austin Peay State University’s eight tournaments completed in 2019-20, with Cooper teeing up in all eight tournaments and Stamps earning her first All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for her work. All three are slated to be back for the APSU Govs in 2020-21.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives