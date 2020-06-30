|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville-Montgomery County School System extends program providing free meals to children through July 31st Newer: APSU Women’s Golf has Three Players earn WGCA All-American Scholar honors »
Austin Peay State University reschedules 2020 Homecoming to October 10th
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) officials recently announced this year’s homecoming festivities will be moved to October 10th, 2020 when the Governors take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 3:00pm in Fortera Stadium.
In the Spring, the University initially planned to celebrate Homecoming on November 7th.
The date was moved up after changes to this fall’s academic calendar. Under the new calendar, which was developed in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, students will attend face-to-face classes until the Thanksgiving holiday.
After the holiday, they will finish the semester online, including final exams and final projects.
Under its original schedule, Austin Peay State University’s Fall Break prohibited the October 10th date as an option.
For additional information about homecoming events and activities, visit the University’s homecoming website, www.apsu.edu/homecoming
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Fortera Stadium, APSU Homecoming, APSU Homecoming Celebration, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Eastern Kentucky, Fall Break, pandemic
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed