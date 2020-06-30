Montgomery County Commission Informal Meeting in July to be Closed to Public Attendance

Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders No. 16 and 51, regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and allowing public meetings to take place by electronic means; the Informal County Commission meeting scheduled on July 6th, 2020 at 6:00pm will be conducted in-person for Montgomery County Commissioners only.

The public will not be allowed in the meeting room.

Limiting public access to these meetings is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The July 6th informal county commission meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will only be open to the public via electronic means and can be viewed as a live stream video on the Montgomery County YouTube channel during the meeting or at any time after the meeting has taken place.

For members of the public who plan to address the county commission about zoning cases, they may do so via Webex from the first-floor training room of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. A member of the staff will be available to guide them through the process.

“Montgomery County Government will continue to follow the orders that have been given at the state level for the protection of the citizens. For now, we will resume the way we conducted meetings in April and May,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

For more information about the July 6th Informal County Commission meeting visit www.mcgtn.org or calling 931.648.5787.

