City of Clarksville, Montgomery County Mayors back Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reopening plan

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts offered their strong combined support for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reopening plan announced Friday by Director of Schools Millard House.

“CMCSS will reopen schools in the Traditional model (students physically present in schools) for the 2020-21 school year with health and safety modifications and precautions in place,” House said. “However, all parents/guardians will have the option to enroll their children in CMCSS K-12 Virtual, a school of choice taught by CMCSS teachers and provided at no cost to families.”

Full details about the plan are available at www.cmcss.net/reopening

Both mayors agreed the school system, with more than 35,000 students enrolled, plays a primary role in shaping the social and emotional character of the community.

“The reopening of schools is very challenging for schools across our nation,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said. “After hearing the plan that Mr. House presented, I believe our school system leadership is doing all they can to meet the challenges of educating our children while working to keep people healthy in a complex time. It is important that we back the decision of our school leaders while doing the best that we can to support our students,”

Mayor Joe Pitts said he appreciated the full briefing Director House provided the mayors on Friday morning before the announcement.

“I fully support the ‘two-option’ plan announced by our schools director,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I know a lot of thought and hard work went into this decision, and I think it is the best path to ensure the children of this community continue to learn and grow while ensuring their health and safety. Given all the uncertainty and challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health emergency, our school system is on the right track and deserves our support.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics