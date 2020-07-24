Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Director of High Schools, Liberty Elementary Principal

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has selected Dr. Rosalyn Evans as the Director of High Schools, replacing Dr. Mason Bellamy who was named Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public schools. Dr. Evans has over 35 years of experience in education, previously serving 22 of those years in CMCSS.

Since 2018, Evans has served as the Director on Special Assignment of AVID in San Diego, CA after spending four years leading strategic school improvement initiatives for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin, TX.

Evans served as the CMCSS Director of Secondary Schools from 2004-2014, supervising middle and high school principals and leading instruction and curriculum improvements across the district.

She also has served in CMCSS as the principal of Kenwood Middle School, an assistant principal at Clarksville High School, and a middle school science teacher. Before joining CMCSS in 1992, Evans had 12 years of teaching experience in Texas and Germany.

Evans received her Ed.D in Curriculum and Instruction from Tennessee State University, M.S. in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, and B.S. in Education from Texas College.

“Dr. Evan’s leadership has had a dynamic impact on the schools she has lead, the leaders she has helped grow, and the communities that has served over her career,” stated Dr. Sean Impeartrice Chief Academic Officer. “I am thrilled to have Dr. Evans back in CMCSS, making a positive impact on our schools and community.”

Melissa Johnson has been selected as the principal of Liberty Elementary School, replacing Sherry Baker who was named the principal of Sango Elementary School. Johnson has served as the assistant principal of Liberty Elementary School since 2014.

She has been an educational leader at CMCSS since 1997 serving as a teacher at Northeast Elementary School and Sango Elementary School. Johnson also served as assistant principal at Barkers Mill Elementary School.

Johnson actively engages in leadership development through local, regional, and state programs. She recently served as the STEM administrator for Liberty Elementary School. She completed the CMCSS Leadership I & II academies, Aspiring Leaders Program, and McREL Balanced Leadership training.

Among her many accomplishments, Johnson was honored as a Distinguished Classroom Teacher in 2004 and was a Green Apple award recipient in 2001.

Johnson received her M.A. in Education Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and graduated with a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Austin Peay State University.

