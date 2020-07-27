Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

101st Airborne Division conducts 100% COVID-19 Testing for Training Deployment

July 27, 2020 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell today, Monday, July 27th, 2020, began 100% COVID-19 testing for more than 4,000 Soldiers preparing for a training deployment.

The division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, “Strike,” will deploy as part of a regular scheduled rotation to the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The deployment begins in early August and ends in early September.

Any Soldiers who test positive will be immediately isolated and remain at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals.

A 101st Airborne Division Soldier receives a COVID test at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 27th. The Soldier is one of more than 4,000 Soldiers who will receive a mandatory COVID test prior to a deployment to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Soldiers who test positive will remain in isolation at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Navin)

A 101st Airborne Division Soldier receives a COVID test at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 27th. The Soldier is one of more than 4,000 Soldiers who will receive a mandatory COVID test prior to a deployment to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Soldiers who test positive will remain in isolation at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Navin)

Testing is designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus and preserve the readiness of the force.

Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals to make sound risk-based decisions.

Leaders continue to meet the challenges inherent in balancing readiness for worldwide contingency operations with safety.

101st Airborne Division Soldiers prepare to receive COVID tests at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 27th. More than 4,000 Soldiers will receive a mandatory COVID test prior to a deployment to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Soldiers who test positive will remain in isolation at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kevin Andersen)

101st Airborne Division Soldiers prepare to receive COVID tests at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 27th. More than 4,000 Soldiers will receive a mandatory COVID test prior to a deployment to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Soldiers who test positive will remain in isolation at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kevin Andersen)


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives