101st Airborne Division conducts 100% COVID-19 Testing for Training Deployment

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell today, Monday, July 27th, 2020, began 100% COVID-19 testing for more than 4,000 Soldiers preparing for a training deployment.

The division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, “Strike,” will deploy as part of a regular scheduled rotation to the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The deployment begins in early August and ends in early September.

Any Soldiers who test positive will be immediately isolated and remain at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals.

Testing is designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus and preserve the readiness of the force.

Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals to make sound risk-based decisions.

Leaders continue to meet the challenges inherent in balancing readiness for worldwide contingency operations with safety.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics