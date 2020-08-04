Austin Peay State University Athletics Program has record 34 Govs earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes’ took down another departmental academic record Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 as 34 Governors received the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor.

The 34 Austin Peay State University student-athletes awarded the 2019-20 OVC Academic Medal of Honor each carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the academic year. The award recognized those conference student-athletes who achieve the highest GPA in a conference-sponsored sport. The league recognized a record 285 recipients of the Academic Medal of Honor in 2019-20.

“I’m incredibly proud of our student-athletes and athletic support staff for continually redefining what it means to be a successful student-athlete at Austin Peay,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“In this year unlike any year we’ve seen in our lifetimes, they have embodied the ‘Total Gov’ concept to perfection. I’m so proud of what they’ve done and so excited to for our future,” Harrison stated.

Austin Peay State University’s record-breaking Academic Medal of Honor award list follows a 2019-20 academic year that saw its record streak of department-wide 3.0 grade-point average to six straight semesters. Despite the disruption evoked mid-semester by COVID-19 Coronavirus, all 15 varsity sports at APSU posted 3.0 grade-point averages for the second straight semester.

The Academic Medal of Honor release is the first of four awards the league will announce this week. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll will be announced Wednesday followed by the Thursday release of the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award.

2019-20 OVC Academic Medal of Honor: APSU recipients

TJ Foreman, Baseball

Nieja Crawford, Women’s Basketball

Gabby Gregory, Women’s Basketball

Ella Sawyer, Women’s Basketball

Daniel Davis, Men’s Cross Country

Elliot Reed, Men’s Cross Country

Corey Peterson, Football

Nic Screnock, Football

Micah Knisely, Men’s Golf

Alex Vegh, Men’s Golf

Riley Cooper, Women’s Golf

Meghann Stamps, Women’s Golf

Morgan Drawdy, Women’s Soccer

Delanie McKeon, Women’s Soccer

Kelsey Gray, Softball

Kelsey Gross, Softball

Alex Grubbs, Softball

Brett Jackson, Softball

Emily Moore, Softball

Lexi Osowski, Softball

Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis

Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis

Christian Edison, Men’s Tennis

Julius Gold, Men’s Tennis

Jacob Lorino, Men’s Tennis

Sarah Heckel, Women’s Tennis

Fabienne Schmidt, Women’s Tennis

Savannah Amato, Women’s Track and Field

Azia Jackson, Women’s Track and Field

Karlijn Schouten, Women’s Track and Field

MiMi Arrington, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball

Karli Graham, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball

Kelsey Mead, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball

Haley Turner, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball

Related Stories

Sections

Topics