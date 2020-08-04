Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Athletics Program has record 34 Govs earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsBrentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes’ took down another departmental academic record Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 as 34 Governors received the Ohio Valley Conference’s Academic Medal of Honor.

The 34 Austin Peay State University student-athletes awarded the 2019-20 OVC Academic Medal of Honor each carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the academic year. The award recognized those conference student-athletes who achieve the highest GPA in a conference-sponsored sport. The league recognized a record 285 recipients of the Academic Medal of Honor in 2019-20.

34 Austin Peay State University student athletes receive 2019-20 OVC Academic Medal of Honor. (OVC)

“I’m incredibly proud of our student-athletes and athletic support staff for continually redefining what it means to be a successful student-athlete at Austin Peay,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“In this year unlike any year we’ve seen in our lifetimes, they have embodied the ‘Total Gov’ concept to perfection. I’m so proud of what they’ve done and so excited to for our future,” Harrison stated.

Austin Peay State University’s record-breaking Academic Medal of Honor award list follows a 2019-20 academic year that saw its record streak of department-wide 3.0 grade-point average to six straight semesters. Despite the disruption evoked mid-semester by COVID-19 Coronavirus, all 15 varsity sports at APSU posted 3.0 grade-point averages for the second straight semester.

The Academic Medal of Honor release is the first of four awards the league will announce this week. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll will be announced Wednesday followed by the Thursday release of the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award.

2019-20 OVC Academic Medal of Honor: APSU recipients

TJ Foreman, Baseball
Nieja Crawford, Women’s Basketball
Gabby Gregory, Women’s Basketball
Ella Sawyer, Women’s Basketball
Daniel Davis, Men’s Cross Country
Elliot Reed, Men’s Cross Country
Corey Peterson, Football
Nic Screnock, Football
Micah Knisely, Men’s Golf
Alex Vegh, Men’s Golf
Riley Cooper, Women’s Golf
Meghann Stamps, Women’s Golf
Morgan Drawdy, Women’s Soccer
Delanie McKeon, Women’s Soccer
Kelsey Gray, Softball
Kelsey Gross, Softball
Alex Grubbs, Softball
Brett Jackson, Softball
Emily Moore, Softball
Lexi Osowski, Softball

 


Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis
Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis
Christian Edison, Men’s Tennis
Julius Gold, Men’s Tennis
Jacob Lorino, Men’s Tennis
Sarah Heckel, Women’s Tennis
Fabienne Schmidt, Women’s Tennis
Savannah Amato, Women’s Track and Field
Azia Jackson, Women’s Track and Field
Karlijn Schouten, Women’s Track and Field
MiMi Arrington, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball
Karli Graham, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball
Kelsey Mead, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball
Haley Turner, Volleyball/Beach Volleyball


